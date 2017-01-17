Tuesday, 17 January 2017

News image

Songs and Rarities | Ane Brun

Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Whether that ‘ovation’ was an Aussie welcome for a European singer, prompted by her followers or a sympathy vote who knows but it felt unjustified given the concert’s lack of zip and drive, polish and au...

 News image

Kaleidoscope

Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Kaleidoscope throws you into a spectacular world where you hold onto familiar threads to keep with the new dynamics.

 News image

Hakawati | National Theatre of Parramatta

Sat, 14 Jan 2017

‘Hakawati’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘the teller of tales’ – and what ‘tales’ these tellers are telling!

News image

Prize Fighter | La Boite Theatre Company

Fri, 13 Jan 2017

This is an excellent production of a highly engaging, occasionally funny, frequently touching and often disturbing play, addressing very important subject ma...

 News image

Measure For Measure | Cheek By Jowl and Pushkin Theatre

Wed, 11 Jan 2017

Decapitation, rape, incensed incest and abuse of political power are given some measure in Cheek by Jowl’s co-production with Pushkin Theatre Moscow of William Shakespeare’s Measure For Me...

 News image

Operation Ouch! Live on Stage

Mon, 9 Jan 2017

Operation Ouch! will teach you a thing or two about farts, lungs, infectious diseases and drop interesting factoids on your frontal lobe and a live show is always fu...

News image

Swing on This

Mon, 9 Jan 2017

Like four male strippers with real charismatic style, Ben Mingay, Michael Falzon, Luke Kennedy and Rob Mills ‘raunched’ onto the stage with their individual dynamic, slamming the audience with pure ta...

 News image

The Funatorium: Mad Hatter's Tea Party

Sun, 8 Jan 2017

The Funatorium: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is as mad as the March Hare and puts the Tea in terrific.

 News image

Briefs: The Second Coming

Sun, 8 Jan 2017

Briefs is glorious, glamourous and grand. Briefs is dirty. Briefs is inappropriate. Briefs is spectacularly salacious, scandalous and sa...

News image

Ladies in Black

Sat, 7 Jan 2017

Ladies in Black is not only bolstered by music and lyrics by Tim Finn, but in some respects its unusual subject matter may very well be its greatest strength, to make it stand out from the cr...

 News image

Emily Brown and The Thing | Tall Stories

Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Based on the book written by Cressida Cowell and illustrated by Neal Layton this stage adaptation is charming and watching the book come to life in a dynamic performance was such fu...

 News image

Deadly 60 Pole to Pole | Steve Backshall

Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Steve Backshall’s Deadly 60 Pole to Pole is an engaging, inspiring, entertaining and highly informative show. Backshall will ignite your curiosity and have you in awe of his fearlessness in discovering all he can about our natural wo...

News image

Dusty the Musical | The Production Company

Sun, 1 Jan 2017

Anchored by the great performances from its leads, terrific musical numbers and stylish choreography, this re-imagined and re-vamped version is a proper cr...

 News image

A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret

Sat, 24 Dec 2016

A light-hearted and stylish musical celebration of the festive season.

 News image

The Tempest | Melbourne Shakespeare Company

Sun, 18 Dec 2016

Melbourne Shakespeare Company’s The Tempest was a joyful production full of humor, music and solid performances from the entire en...

News image

Christmas Proms 2016 | Adelaide Festival Centre

Fri, 16 Dec 2016

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, now that the annual Christmas proms are here.

 News image

Babes in the Woods | Don’t Look Away

Thu, 15 Dec 2016

If you are still wondering why these end days of the year are called the silly season, get a festive fresher at the Old Fitz with their Christmas panto, Babes In The Wo...

 News image

The Listies Ruin Xmas 2016 | The Listies

Thu, 15 Dec 2016

Nowhere else will a child be asked up on stage to burp on queue or fling Velcro baubles at two grown men dressed as grinning Christmas tr...

Mark Winmill

Melbourne | Monday, 12 December 2016

News image

The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy year of touring for all-male burlesque spectacular Briefs, both within Australia and to Europe and the UK...

  • Hot Brown Honey

    The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.

  • Katrina Cornwall

    Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou

  • Yvonne Virsik

    Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b

  • Candace Miles

    Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra

  • Danny Delahunty

    Blessed, opening on 8 November, is the first of four new works by independent artists as part of the second Poppy Seed

  • Poppy Seed Festival 2016

    The Directors of the Melbourne's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival have just announced the 2016 program and Co-Director Scot

STC announces new Artistic Director

Sydney

News image

Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.

