Thursday, 02 February 2017

News image

Cabaret | Hayes Theatre Co

Tue, 31 Jan 2017

Quite simply – this is a must see production.

 News image

The Incorruptible | The Drill Hall Company

Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Louis Nowra is not only a visionary, he is the man of our times! Why, you may ask, have I come to this conclusion? Because he has ‘written the script’ so many years ago, that is unfolding, politically, as I ty...

 News image

Velvet | Organised Pandemonium and Strut & Fret Production House

Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Get ready for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, disco inferno as you party with legendary diva Marcia Hines and a talented cast of eight vocal, dance and acrobatic st...

News image

Claire Hooper

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

This was a charming interlude with Hooper’s nearest and dearest. Her husband, her children, her (hitherto untapped in-laws) and very amusing it was to...

 News image

Paradise Lost | Bare Witness Theatre Company

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Theatre artist Christopher Samuel Carroll uses a lot of skill to fine tune every minute of where to stand, his facial expression, vocal tone, accent and vo...

 News image

The New Four Seasons | Nigel Kennedy

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Kennedy is no ordinary ’classical’ musician and in spite of his musical pedigree, he seems to relish in not conforming to the expectations of classical music goers, and in doing so this renegade violinist has gathered a huge fo...

News image

Otto & Astrid - Eurosmash! | Die Roten Punkte

Fri, 27 Jan 2017

“Do you speak dance?” asks the opening song for this anarchic comedy-music act, and its intentionally awkward extraterrestrial metaphor sets the tone for the Spiegeltent show ah...

 News image

Tomboy Survival Guide

Fri, 27 Jan 2017

Tomboy Survival Guide is a charming mix of poignant story telling and music that enlightens perceptions and gracefully ed...

 News image

Institute | Gecko

Thu, 26 Jan 2017

In Institute, filing cabinets stand ominously around the stage. Yet these are strangely beautiful, thanks to Chris Swain and Amit Lahaw’s superb li...

News image

Retro Futurismus

Wed, 25 Jan 2017

The Spiegeltent is always a destination for the eclectic, unusual and a bit risqué when it comes to Festival time, and that description would serve to describe Retro Futurismus as we...

 News image

Huff | Native Earth Performing Arts

Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Attempted suicide by asphyxiation, arson and sex abuse are part of the gamut run by performer and playwright Cliff Cardinal in the harrowing and darkly humourous Hu...

 News image

2 Ruby Knockers, 1 Jaded Dick | Racing Sloths Productions

Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Having seen Tim Morley’s spellbinding show, A Dirk Darrow Investigation, two years ago at The Fringe there was no way I was going to miss this on...

News image

Air Play | Acrobuffos

Mon, 23 Jan 2017

If you’ve ever been captivated by a pile of leaves dancing and jostling in eddies of wind, you will understand the simple and poignant beauty of Air Pl...

 News image

The Wine Bluffs | Damian Callinan & Paul Calleja

Sun, 22 Jan 2017

As an admirer of Damien Callinan’s solo shows seen in Fringe World previously, I was somewhat concerned this show might descend into an overblown comic pastiche of wine connoisseurs getting further and further blotto and un...

 News image

For Love or Money | Ginger and Tonic

Sun, 22 Jan 2017

Fondly remembered in last year’s Fringe for their hilarious show Desperate and Dateless, 2017 heralds the return of the glamorous and superbly talented a capella quartet to the Fringe World Fe...

News image

ACE’S Cabaret Launch Party

Sun, 22 Jan 2017

An ambitious programme of Fringe Festival will be held in the intimate, glamorous club-like venue Downstairs at the Ma...

 News image

Born Yesterday | Melbourne Theatre Company

Fri, 20 Jan 2017

The writing is witty, incisive and timeless, a gift for comedians and actors. It is also a comment on American values and democracy, and a call to the individual to stand up against co...

 News image

The Testament of Mary | Sydney Theatre Company

Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Stripped of symbol, pared of representation, we have the human Mary, mother not of a Messiah, but a flesh and blood boy, who attracted misfits and ma...

Aidan Fennessy

Melbourne | Tuesday, 31 January 2017

News image

Aidan Fennessy is an award-winning writer, director and dramaturg; he's also an actor with credits in such stalwarts as Neighbours and Blue Heelers, not to mention other popular Australian television series and films. His latest play The Way Things Work, opens this week at Red Stitch Actors Theatre. He speaks with Jan Chandler about writing and di...

Read more

  • Juliette Burton

    The UK's Juliette Burton is returning to Australia, and if you've seen any of her previous shows you'll know that this

  • Mark Winmill

    The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy ye

  • Hot Brown Honey

    The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.

  • Katrina Cornwall

    Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou

  • Yvonne Virsik

    Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b

  • Candace Miles

    Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra

STC announces new Artistic Director

Sydney

News image

Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.

Read more
