Latest Reviews
- 0
- 1
- 2
|
Swing on This
Mon, 9 Jan 2017
Like four male strippers with real charismatic style, Ben Mingay, Michael Falzon, Luke Kennedy and Rob Mills ‘raunched’ onto the stage with their individual dynamic, slamming the audience with pure ta...
|
The Funatorium: Mad Hatter's Tea Party
Sun, 8 Jan 2017
The Funatorium: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is as mad as the March Hare and puts the Tea in terrific.
|
Briefs: The Second Coming
Sun, 8 Jan 2017
Briefs is glorious, glamourous and grand. Briefs is dirty. Briefs is inappropriate. Briefs is spectacularly salacious, scandalous and sa...
|
Ladies in Black
Sat, 7 Jan 2017
Ladies in Black is not only bolstered by music and lyrics by Tim Finn, but in some respects its unusual subject matter may very well be its greatest strength, to make it stand out from the cr...
|
Emily Brown and The Thing | Tall Stories
Wed, 4 Jan 2017
Based on the book written by Cressida Cowell and illustrated by Neal Layton this stage adaptation is charming and watching the book come to life in a dynamic performance was such fu...
|
Deadly 60 Pole to Pole | Steve Backshall
Wed, 4 Jan 2017
Steve Backshall’s Deadly 60 Pole to Pole is an engaging, inspiring, entertaining and highly informative show. Backshall will ignite your curiosity and have you in awe of his fearlessness in discovering all he can about our natural wo...
|
Dusty the Musical | The Production Company
Sun, 1 Jan 2017
Anchored by the great performances from its leads, terrific musical numbers and stylish choreography, this re-imagined and re-vamped version is a proper cr...
|
A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret
Sat, 24 Dec 2016
A light-hearted and stylish musical celebration of the festive season.
|
The Tempest | Melbourne Shakespeare Company
Sun, 18 Dec 2016
Melbourne Shakespeare Company’s The Tempest was a joyful production full of humor, music and solid performances from the entire en...
|
Christmas Proms 2016 | Adelaide Festival Centre
Fri, 16 Dec 2016
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, now that the annual Christmas proms are here.
|
Babes in the Woods | Don’t Look Away
Thu, 15 Dec 2016
If you are still wondering why these end days of the year are called the silly season, get a festive fresher at the Old Fitz with their Christmas panto, Babes In The Wo...
|
The Listies Ruin Xmas 2016 | The Listies
Thu, 15 Dec 2016
Nowhere else will a child be asked up on stage to burp on queue or fling Velcro baubles at two grown men dressed as grinning Christmas tr...
|
Storytime Ballet: The Nutcracker | The Australian Ballet
Thu, 15 Dec 2016
Children have always loved the tradition of the Christmas themed ballet The Nutcracker, understandably: there’s magic, a toy soldier that comes alive, a Sugar Plum Fairy and a Kingdom of Sw...
|
Briefs | Briefs Factory
Wed, 14 Dec 2016
Boylesque spectacular Briefs is in town and heating up the Melboune Arts Centre. A favourite of the festival touring circuit in Australia and recently having made waves in Europe, the show is a grab bag of athletic circus, steamy strip-tease and OTT dr...
|
Girl Asleep | Windmill Theatre
Mon, 12 Dec 2016
Of the audience gathered for tonight’s performance of Matthew Whittet’s Girl Asleep, the majority found it uproariously amusing. This reviewer, rightly or wrongly, was not counted among that majority’s nu...
|
Porter & Piaf
Sun, 11 Dec 2016
Porter & Piaf takes a compassionate look into the life, loves and music of both Edith Piaf and Cole Porter.
|
The Tallest Man On Earth
Fri, 9 Dec 2016
It’s hard to think of a better place to be on a hot stormy night in Brisbane than inside a cool, dark theatre listening to top-notch mu...
|
The Velveteen Rabbit | Spare Parts Puppet Theatre
Thu, 8 Dec 2016
Heartwarming story of love between a child and his toy rabbit, exploring what it means to be “real”.
Latest Features
Mark Winmill
Melbourne | Monday, 12 December 2016
The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy year of touring for all-male burlesque spectacular Briefs, both within Australia and to Europe and the UK...Read more
Hot Brown Honey
The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.
Katrina Cornwall
Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou
Yvonne Virsik
Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b
Candace Miles
Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra
Danny Delahunty
Blessed, opening on 8 November, is the first of four new works by independent artists as part of the second Poppy Seed
Poppy Seed Festival 2016
The Directors of the Melbourne's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival have just announced the 2016 program and Co-Director Scot
Latest News
STC announces new Artistic Director
Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.Read more
Applications Open for MTC's Women in Theatre Program
Melbourne Theatre Company is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its 2017 Women in Theatre Program.
The Ends
Supple Fox has teamed up with The Huxleys, Gabi Barton, and artist Shaun Gladwell to launch The Ends – a threeweek lon
STC and Global Creatures to produce musical of Muriel’s Wedding
Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO announced today that Global Creatures will join forces with Sydney Theatre Company
CAST calls on Federal government to reinstate Australia Council funds
The Confederation of Australian State Theatre Companies (CAST) calls on the Federal government to formally review its bu
Celebrating the Life of Roy David Page
Public ceremony to honour one of Australia’s most talented creative artists to be held in Brisbane.
World Circus Day 2016
In celebration of the seventh World Circus Day on Saturday 16 April, Circus Oz and the City of Melbourne have brought
Slideshows
- 0
- 1
- 2
Kooza | Cirque du Soleil
Titanic | StageArt
Festival of Live Art 2016
Anything Goes
Swan Lake | St Petersburg Ballet Theatre
Totem | Cirque du Soleil
Marzo | 2014 Melbourne Festival
7 | National Institute of Circus Arts
Showboat | The Production Company
Keep Everything | Chunky Move
Mojo | Sydney Theatre Company
Patyegarang | Bangarra Dance Theatre