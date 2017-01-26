Attempted suicide by asphyxiation, arson and sex abuse are part of the gamut run by performer and playwright Cliff Cardinal in the harrowing and darkly humourous Hu...

The Spiegeltent is always a destination for the eclectic, unusual and a bit risqué when it comes to Festival time, and that description would serve to describe Retro Futurismus as we...

In Institute, filing cabinets stand ominously around the stage. Yet these are strangely beautiful, thanks to Chris Swain and Amit Lahaw’s superb li...

2 Ruby Knockers, 1 Jaded Dick | Racing Sloths Productions Tue, 24 Jan 2017 Having seen Tim Morley’s spellbinding show, A Dirk Darrow Investigation, two years ago at The Fringe there was no way I was going to miss this on...

Air Play | Acrobuffos Mon, 23 Jan 2017 If you’ve ever been captivated by a pile of leaves dancing and jostling in eddies of wind, you will understand the simple and poignant beauty of Air Pl...