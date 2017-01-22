Latest Reviews
- 0
- 1
- 2
|
Born Yesterday | Melbourne Theatre Company
Fri, 20 Jan 2017
The writing is witty, incisive and timeless, a gift for comedians and actors. It is also a comment on American values and democracy, and a call to the individual to stand up against co...
|
The Testament of Mary | Sydney Theatre Company
Thu, 19 Jan 2017
Stripped of symbol, pared of representation, we have the human Mary, mother not of a Messiah, but a flesh and blood boy, who attracted misfits and ma...
|
A Night at the Musicals | Strut & Fret
Thu, 19 Jan 2017
As a special treat for Midsumma, two of Britain’s fiercest drag queens have come all the way to Melbourne expressly to trash your favourite mu...
|
George's Marvellous Medicine | shake & stir theatre co
Wed, 18 Jan 2017
George’s Marvellous Medicine is a Roald Dahl classic. It is the timeless story of a young boy who, despite being told not to, gets up to mischief of the most magnificent ki...
|
You And Me And The Space Between | Terrapin Puppet Theatre
Wed, 18 Jan 2017
The Proud Circle is a self-contained island. So self-contained, that its inhabitants believe that it is the only island in the entire world. They are in for quite a shock when their island springs a le...
|
Twelfth Night | Australian Shakespeare Company
Tue, 17 Jan 2017
In what could be considered the “original daytime soapie” Shakespeare’s story is as gloriously entertaining as ever, as mistaken identity is taken to new le...
|
Songs and Rarities | Ane Brun
Sun, 15 Jan 2017
Whether that ‘ovation’ was an Aussie welcome for a European singer, prompted by her followers or a sympathy vote who knows but it felt unjustified given the concert’s lack of zip and drive, polish and au...
|
Kaleidoscope
Sun, 15 Jan 2017
Kaleidoscope throws you into a spectacular world where you hold onto familiar threads to keep with the new dynamics.
|
Hakawati | National Theatre of Parramatta
Sat, 14 Jan 2017
‘Hakawati’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘the teller of tales’ – and what ‘tales’ these tellers are telling!
|
Prize Fighter | La Boite Theatre Company
Fri, 13 Jan 2017
This is an excellent production of a highly engaging, occasionally funny, frequently touching and often disturbing play, addressing very important subject ma...
|
Measure For Measure | Cheek By Jowl and Pushkin Theatre
Wed, 11 Jan 2017
Decapitation, rape, incensed incest and abuse of political power are given some measure in Cheek by Jowl’s co-production with Pushkin Theatre Moscow of William Shakespeare’s Measure For Me...
|
Operation Ouch! Live on Stage
Mon, 9 Jan 2017
Operation Ouch! will teach you a thing or two about farts, lungs, infectious diseases and drop interesting factoids on your frontal lobe and a live show is always fu...
|
Swing on This
Mon, 9 Jan 2017
Like four male strippers with real charismatic style, Ben Mingay, Michael Falzon, Luke Kennedy and Rob Mills ‘raunched’ onto the stage with their individual dynamic, slamming the audience with pure ta...
|
The Funatorium: Mad Hatter's Tea Party
Sun, 8 Jan 2017
The Funatorium: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is as mad as the March Hare and puts the Tea in terrific.
|
Briefs: The Second Coming
Sun, 8 Jan 2017
Briefs is glorious, glamourous and grand. Briefs is dirty. Briefs is inappropriate. Briefs is spectacularly salacious, scandalous and sa...
|
Ladies in Black
Sat, 7 Jan 2017
Ladies in Black is not only bolstered by music and lyrics by Tim Finn, but in some respects its unusual subject matter may very well be its greatest strength, to make it stand out from the cr...
|
Emily Brown and The Thing | Tall Stories
Wed, 4 Jan 2017
Based on the book written by Cressida Cowell and illustrated by Neal Layton this stage adaptation is charming and watching the book come to life in a dynamic performance was such fu...
|
Deadly 60 Pole to Pole | Steve Backshall
Wed, 4 Jan 2017
Steve Backshall’s Deadly 60 Pole to Pole is an engaging, inspiring, entertaining and highly informative show. Backshall will ignite your curiosity and have you in awe of his fearlessness in discovering all he can about our natural wo...
Latest Features
Mark Winmill
Melbourne | Monday, 12 December 2016
The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy year of touring for all-male burlesque spectacular Briefs, both within Australia and to Europe and the UK...Read more
Hot Brown Honey
The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.
Katrina Cornwall
Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou
Yvonne Virsik
Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b
Candace Miles
Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra
Danny Delahunty
Blessed, opening on 8 November, is the first of four new works by independent artists as part of the second Poppy Seed
Poppy Seed Festival 2016
The Directors of the Melbourne's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival have just announced the 2016 program and Co-Director Scot
Latest News
STC announces new Artistic Director
Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.Read more
Applications Open for MTC's Women in Theatre Program
Melbourne Theatre Company is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its 2017 Women in Theatre Program.
The Ends
Supple Fox has teamed up with The Huxleys, Gabi Barton, and artist Shaun Gladwell to launch The Ends – a threeweek lon
STC and Global Creatures to produce musical of Muriel’s Wedding
Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO announced today that Global Creatures will join forces with Sydney Theatre Company
CAST calls on Federal government to reinstate Australia Council funds
The Confederation of Australian State Theatre Companies (CAST) calls on the Federal government to formally review its bu
Celebrating the Life of Roy David Page
Public ceremony to honour one of Australia’s most talented creative artists to be held in Brisbane.
World Circus Day 2016
In celebration of the seventh World Circus Day on Saturday 16 April, Circus Oz and the City of Melbourne have brought
Slideshows
- 0
- 1
- 2
Kooza | Cirque du Soleil
Titanic | StageArt
Festival of Live Art 2016
Anything Goes
Swan Lake | St Petersburg Ballet Theatre
Totem | Cirque du Soleil
Marzo | 2014 Melbourne Festival
7 | National Institute of Circus Arts
Showboat | The Production Company
Keep Everything | Chunky Move
Mojo | Sydney Theatre Company
Patyegarang | Bangarra Dance Theatre
Latest Member Videos
Latest Members
Latest Jobs
- Senior Theatre Technician (Staging) at Rockhampton Regional Council
- Costume assistant require for The Tempest at Sly Rat Theatre Co.
- Tziggy Wiggy Cabaret: Songs of the Ghetto at Kadimah and the JHC
- 2 Females needed for Daylight Saving at The Theatre on Chester
- Performer Wellness Technician at Dragone Macau Limited