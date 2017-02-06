Monday, 06 February 2017

Latest Reviews

  • 0
  • 1
  • 2
prev
next
News image

'Tis Pity | Victorian Opera

Sun, 5 Feb 2017

In 'Tis Pity, however, Miss Meow is part of a much larger cast and as such, her star power has been much diluted. And 'tis a pi...

 News image

La Traviata | Opera Australia

Sun, 5 Feb 2017

Opera Australia’s 200th celebratory performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata is a tireless jewel of melodic beauty and poignant tragedy that carries its audience on a wave of pa...

 News image

Free Admission | Ursula Martinez

Sun, 5 Feb 2017

Martinez slowly obscures herself from view behind a wall which she builds brick by brick, complete with mortar, on the st...

News image

Ecosexual Bathhouse | PICA & Pony Express

Sat, 4 Feb 2017

An immersive oasis of calm, full of passionate connection to the ecosphere.

 News image

Limbo | Strut & Fret

Sat, 4 Feb 2017

Winner of the Cabaret Award for last year’s Fringe, Limbo is a hot, sensual mix of cabaret, circus and acrobatics that entertains its audience from beginning to en...

 News image

Kooza | Cirque du Soleil

Sat, 4 Feb 2017

A young boy, innocently playing with his kite, is unexpectedly presented with a strange gift that explodes with a genie-style sorcerer who leads him into an extraordinary world of magic, mystery and dazzling wonder around hi...

News image

Nanette | Hannah Gadsby

Wed, 1 Feb 2017

This is a deeply introspective journey from Gadsby’s largely unhappy family, through school bullying, feelings of deep confusion, loneliness and depression touching on her slightly happier time completing a degree in Art Hi...

 News image

Cabaret | Hayes Theatre Co

Tue, 31 Jan 2017

Quite simply – this is a must see production.

 News image

The Incorruptible | The Drill Hall Company

Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Louis Nowra is not only a visionary, he is the man of our times! Why, you may ask, have I come to this conclusion? Because he has ‘written the script’ so many years ago, that is unfolding, politically, as I ty...

News image

Velvet | Organised Pandemonium and Strut & Fret Production House

Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Get ready for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, disco inferno as you party with legendary diva Marcia Hines and a talented cast of eight vocal, dance and acrobatic st...

 News image

Claire Hooper

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

This was a charming interlude with Hooper’s nearest and dearest. Her husband, her children, her (hitherto untapped in-laws) and very amusing it was to...

 News image

Paradise Lost | Bare Witness Theatre Company

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Theatre artist Christopher Samuel Carroll uses a lot of skill to fine tune every minute of where to stand, his facial expression, vocal tone, accent and vo...

News image

The New Four Seasons | Nigel Kennedy

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Kennedy is no ordinary ’classical’ musician and in spite of his musical pedigree, he seems to relish in not conforming to the expectations of classical music goers, and in doing so this renegade violinist has gathered a huge fo...

 News image

Otto & Astrid - Eurosmash! | Die Roten Punkte

Fri, 27 Jan 2017

“Do you speak dance?” asks the opening song for this anarchic comedy-music act, and its intentionally awkward extraterrestrial metaphor sets the tone for the Spiegeltent show ah...

 News image

Tomboy Survival Guide

Fri, 27 Jan 2017

Tomboy Survival Guide is a charming mix of poignant story telling and music that enlightens perceptions and gracefully ed...

News image

Institute | Gecko

Thu, 26 Jan 2017

In Institute, filing cabinets stand ominously around the stage. Yet these are strangely beautiful, thanks to Chris Swain and Amit Lahaw’s superb li...

 News image

Retro Futurismus

Wed, 25 Jan 2017

The Spiegeltent is always a destination for the eclectic, unusual and a bit risqué when it comes to Festival time, and that description would serve to describe Retro Futurismus as we...

 News image

Huff | Native Earth Performing Arts

Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Attempted suicide by asphyxiation, arson and sex abuse are part of the gamut run by performer and playwright Cliff Cardinal in the harrowing and darkly humourous Hu...

Latest Features

Aidan Fennessy

Melbourne | Tuesday, 31 January 2017

News image

Aidan Fennessy is an award-winning writer, director and dramaturg; he's also an actor with credits in such stalwarts as Neighbours and Blue Heelers, not to mention other popular Australian television series and films. His latest play The Way Things Work, opens this week at Red Stitch Actors Theatre. He speaks with Jan Chandler about writing and di...

Read more

  • Juliette Burton

    The UK's Juliette Burton is returning to Australia, and if you've seen any of her previous shows you'll know that this

  • Mark Winmill

    The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy ye

  • Hot Brown Honey

    The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.

  • Katrina Cornwall

    Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou

  • Yvonne Virsik

    Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b

  • Candace Miles

    Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra

next
prev

Latest News

STC announces new Artistic Director

Sydney

News image

Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.

Read more
next
prev

Slideshows

Latest Member Videos

Latest Members

Latest Jobs

PozibleAustralian Stage JobsMembers Area
 

What's On Today

Most Read

Most Read Reviews

Cabaret | Hayes Theatre Co
Quite simply – this is a must see production. Tweet !function(d,s,id)}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");...
The Incorruptible | The Drill Hall Company
Louis Nowra is not only a visionary, he is the man of our times! Why, you may ask, have I come to this conclusion? Because...
The New Four Seasons | Nigel Kennedy
Kennedy is no ordinary ’classical’ musician and in spite of his musical pedigree, he seems to relish in not conforming to t...
The Wine Bluffs | Damian Callinan & Paul Calleja
As an admirer of Damien Callinan’s solo shows seen in Fringe World previously, I was somewhat concerned this show might des...
Retro Futurismus
The Spiegeltent is always a destination for the eclectic, unusual and a bit risqué when it comes to Festival time, and that...

Most Read News


facebook_sm

Visit us on Facebook! Get latest news and reviews

 