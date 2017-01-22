Sunday, 22 January 2017

News image

Born Yesterday | Melbourne Theatre Company

Fri, 20 Jan 2017

The writing is witty, incisive and timeless, a gift for comedians and actors. It is also a comment on American values and democracy, and a call to the individual to stand up against co...

 News image

The Testament of Mary | Sydney Theatre Company

Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Stripped of symbol, pared of representation, we have the human Mary, mother not of a Messiah, but a flesh and blood boy, who attracted misfits and ma...

 News image

A Night at the Musicals | Strut & Fret

Thu, 19 Jan 2017

As a special treat for Midsumma, two of Britain’s fiercest drag queens have come all the way to Melbourne expressly to trash your favourite mu...

News image

George's Marvellous Medicine | shake & stir theatre co

Wed, 18 Jan 2017

George’s Marvellous Medicine is a Roald Dahl classic. It is the timeless story of a young boy who, despite being told not to, gets up to mischief of the most magnificent ki...

 News image

You And Me And The Space Between | Terrapin Puppet Theatre

Wed, 18 Jan 2017

The Proud Circle is a self-contained island. So self-contained, that its inhabitants believe that it is the only island in the entire world. They are in for quite a shock when their island springs a le...

 News image

Twelfth Night | Australian Shakespeare Company

Tue, 17 Jan 2017

In what could be considered the “original daytime soapie” Shakespeare’s story is as gloriously entertaining as ever, as mistaken identity is taken to new le...

News image

Songs and Rarities | Ane Brun

Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Whether that ‘ovation’ was an Aussie welcome for a European singer, prompted by her followers or a sympathy vote who knows but it felt unjustified given the concert’s lack of zip and drive, polish and au...

 News image

Kaleidoscope

Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Kaleidoscope throws you into a spectacular world where you hold onto familiar threads to keep with the new dynamics.

 News image

Hakawati | National Theatre of Parramatta

Sat, 14 Jan 2017

‘Hakawati’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘the teller of tales’ – and what ‘tales’ these tellers are telling!

News image

Prize Fighter | La Boite Theatre Company

Fri, 13 Jan 2017

This is an excellent production of a highly engaging, occasionally funny, frequently touching and often disturbing play, addressing very important subject ma...

 News image

Measure For Measure | Cheek By Jowl and Pushkin Theatre

Wed, 11 Jan 2017

Decapitation, rape, incensed incest and abuse of political power are given some measure in Cheek by Jowl’s co-production with Pushkin Theatre Moscow of William Shakespeare’s Measure For Me...

 News image

Operation Ouch! Live on Stage

Mon, 9 Jan 2017

Operation Ouch! will teach you a thing or two about farts, lungs, infectious diseases and drop interesting factoids on your frontal lobe and a live show is always fu...

News image

Swing on This

Mon, 9 Jan 2017

Like four male strippers with real charismatic style, Ben Mingay, Michael Falzon, Luke Kennedy and Rob Mills ‘raunched’ onto the stage with their individual dynamic, slamming the audience with pure ta...

 News image

The Funatorium: Mad Hatter's Tea Party

Sun, 8 Jan 2017

The Funatorium: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is as mad as the March Hare and puts the Tea in terrific.

 News image

Briefs: The Second Coming

Sun, 8 Jan 2017

Briefs is glorious, glamourous and grand. Briefs is dirty. Briefs is inappropriate. Briefs is spectacularly salacious, scandalous and sa...

News image

Ladies in Black

Sat, 7 Jan 2017

Ladies in Black is not only bolstered by music and lyrics by Tim Finn, but in some respects its unusual subject matter may very well be its greatest strength, to make it stand out from the cr...

 News image

Emily Brown and The Thing | Tall Stories

Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Based on the book written by Cressida Cowell and illustrated by Neal Layton this stage adaptation is charming and watching the book come to life in a dynamic performance was such fu...

 News image

Deadly 60 Pole to Pole | Steve Backshall

Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Steve Backshall’s Deadly 60 Pole to Pole is an engaging, inspiring, entertaining and highly informative show. Backshall will ignite your curiosity and have you in awe of his fearlessness in discovering all he can about our natural wo...

Mark Winmill

Melbourne | Monday, 12 December 2016

News image

The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy year of touring for all-male burlesque spectacular Briefs, both within Australia and to Europe and the UK...

  • Hot Brown Honey

    The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.

  • Katrina Cornwall

    Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou

  • Yvonne Virsik

    Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b

  • Candace Miles

    Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra

  • Danny Delahunty

    Blessed, opening on 8 November, is the first of four new works by independent artists as part of the second Poppy Seed

  • Poppy Seed Festival 2016

    The Directors of the Melbourne's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival have just announced the 2016 program and Co-Director Scot

STC announces new Artistic Director

Sydney

News image

Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.

