Skilled performers shine within a creative plotline in the international production Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Ci...

Think cello – you know, that gorgeous ‘classical’ string instrument with the melancholy tone that conjures up images of love-struck swans? And then think ‘A...

A fabulous hive full of women of colour take centre stage this week at Melbourne's Arts Centre, and you'd better sort out some time to get th...

Lighten Up | Bali Padda and Griffin Independent Sun, 4 Dec 2016 If ever there was a case to answer for pun control, it’s the current Bali Padda and Griffin Independent production, Lighten Up...

Matilda the Musical Fri, 2 Dec 2016 Roald Dahl’s popular book is brought to life, for all to witness, in a brilliantly crafted and entertaining way, with Tim Minchin’s music and lyrics bringing it home to all of us...