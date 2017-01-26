Thursday, 26 January 2017

Latest Reviews

  • 0
  • 1
  • 2
prev
next
News image

Institute | Gecko

Thu, 26 Jan 2017

In Institute, filing cabinets stand ominously around the stage. Yet these are strangely beautiful, thanks to Chris Swain and Amit Lahaw’s superb li...

 News image

Retro Futurismus

Wed, 25 Jan 2017

The Spiegeltent is always a destination for the eclectic, unusual and a bit risqué when it comes to Festival time, and that description would serve to describe Retro Futurismus as we...

 News image

Huff | Native Earth Performing Arts

Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Attempted suicide by asphyxiation, arson and sex abuse are part of the gamut run by performer and playwright Cliff Cardinal in the harrowing and darkly humourous Hu...

News image

2 Ruby Knockers, 1 Jaded Dick | Racing Sloths Productions

Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Having seen Tim Morley’s spellbinding show, A Dirk Darrow Investigation, two years ago at The Fringe there was no way I was going to miss this on...

 News image

Air Play | Acrobuffos

Mon, 23 Jan 2017

If you’ve ever been captivated by a pile of leaves dancing and jostling in eddies of wind, you will understand the simple and poignant beauty of Air Pl...

 News image

The Wine Bluffs | Damian Callinan & Paul Calleja

Sun, 22 Jan 2017

As an admirer of Damien Callinan’s solo shows seen in Fringe World previously, I was somewhat concerned this show might descend into an overblown comic pastiche of wine connoisseurs getting further and further blotto and un...

News image

For Love or Money | Ginger and Tonic

Sun, 22 Jan 2017

Fondly remembered in last year’s Fringe for their hilarious show Desperate and Dateless, 2017 heralds the return of the glamorous and superbly talented a capella quartet to the Fringe World Fe...

 News image

ACE’S Cabaret Launch Party

Sun, 22 Jan 2017

An ambitious programme of Fringe Festival will be held in the intimate, glamorous club-like venue Downstairs at the Ma...

 News image

Born Yesterday | Melbourne Theatre Company

Fri, 20 Jan 2017

The writing is witty, incisive and timeless, a gift for comedians and actors. It is also a comment on American values and democracy, and a call to the individual to stand up against co...

News image

The Testament of Mary | Sydney Theatre Company

Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Stripped of symbol, pared of representation, we have the human Mary, mother not of a Messiah, but a flesh and blood boy, who attracted misfits and ma...

 News image

A Night at the Musicals | Strut & Fret

Thu, 19 Jan 2017

As a special treat for Midsumma, two of Britain’s fiercest drag queens have come all the way to Melbourne expressly to trash your favourite mu...

 News image

George's Marvellous Medicine | shake & stir theatre co

Wed, 18 Jan 2017

George’s Marvellous Medicine is a Roald Dahl classic. It is the timeless story of a young boy who, despite being told not to, gets up to mischief of the most magnificent ki...

News image

You And Me And The Space Between | Terrapin Puppet Theatre

Wed, 18 Jan 2017

The Proud Circle is a self-contained island. So self-contained, that its inhabitants believe that it is the only island in the entire world. They are in for quite a shock when their island springs a le...

 News image

Twelfth Night | Australian Shakespeare Company

Tue, 17 Jan 2017

In what could be considered the “original daytime soapie” Shakespeare’s story is as gloriously entertaining as ever, as mistaken identity is taken to new le...

 News image

Songs and Rarities | Ane Brun

Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Whether that ‘ovation’ was an Aussie welcome for a European singer, prompted by her followers or a sympathy vote who knows but it felt unjustified given the concert’s lack of zip and drive, polish and au...

News image

Kaleidoscope

Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Kaleidoscope throws you into a spectacular world where you hold onto familiar threads to keep with the new dynamics.

 News image

Hakawati | National Theatre of Parramatta

Sat, 14 Jan 2017

‘Hakawati’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘the teller of tales’ – and what ‘tales’ these tellers are telling!

 News image

Prize Fighter | La Boite Theatre Company

Fri, 13 Jan 2017

This is an excellent production of a highly engaging, occasionally funny, frequently touching and often disturbing play, addressing very important subject ma...

Latest Features

Juliette Burton

Adelaide | Tuesday, 24 January 2017

News image

The UK's Juliette Burton is returning to Australia, and if you've seen any of her previous shows you'll know that this is good news for those with an appreciation of warm-hearted co...

Read more

  • Mark Winmill

    The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy ye

  • Hot Brown Honey

    The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.

  • Katrina Cornwall

    Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou

  • Yvonne Virsik

    Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b

  • Candace Miles

    Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra

  • Danny Delahunty

    Blessed, opening on 8 November, is the first of four new works by independent artists as part of the second Poppy Seed

next
prev

Latest News

STC announces new Artistic Director

Sydney

News image

Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.

Read more
next
prev

Slideshows

Latest Member Videos

Latest Members

Latest Jobs

PozibleAustralian Stage JobsMembers Area
 

What's On Today

Most Read

Most Read Reviews

Twelfth Night | Australian Shakespeare Company
In what could be considered the “original daytime soapie” Shakespeare’s story is as gloriously entertaining as ever, as mis...
Hakawati | National Theatre of Parramatta
‘Hakawati’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘the teller of tales’ – and what ‘tales’ these tellers are telling!
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope throws you into a spectacular world where you hold onto familiar threads to keep with the new dynamics.
Born Yesterday | Melbourne Theatre Company
The writing is witty, incisive and timeless, a gift for comedians and actors. It is also a comment on American values and d...
George's Marvellous Medicine | shake & stir theatre co
George’s Marvellous Medicine is a Roald Dahl classic. It is the timeless story of a young boy who, despite being told not t...

Most Read News


facebook_sm

Visit us on Facebook! Get latest news and reviews

 