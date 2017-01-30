Latest Reviews
- 0
- 1
- 2
|
Claire Hooper
Sun, 29 Jan 2017
This was a charming interlude with Hooper’s nearest and dearest. Her husband, her children, her (hitherto untapped in-laws) and very amusing it was to...
|
Paradise Lost | Bare Witness Theatre Company
Sun, 29 Jan 2017
Theatre artist Christopher Samuel Carroll uses a lot of skill to fine tune every minute of where to stand, his facial expression, vocal tone, accent and vo...
|
The New Four Seasons | Nigel Kennedy
Sun, 29 Jan 2017
Kennedy is no ordinary ’classical’ musician and in spite of his musical pedigree, he seems to relish in not conforming to the expectations of classical music goers, and in doing so this renegade violinist has gathered a huge fo...
|
Otto & Astrid - Eurosmash! | Die Roten Punkte
Fri, 27 Jan 2017
“Do you speak dance?” asks the opening song for this anarchic comedy-music act, and its intentionally awkward extraterrestrial metaphor sets the tone for the Spiegeltent show ah...
|
Tomboy Survival Guide
Fri, 27 Jan 2017
Tomboy Survival Guide is a charming mix of poignant story telling and music that enlightens perceptions and gracefully ed...
|
Institute | Gecko
Thu, 26 Jan 2017
In Institute, filing cabinets stand ominously around the stage. Yet these are strangely beautiful, thanks to Chris Swain and Amit Lahaw’s superb li...
|
Retro Futurismus
Wed, 25 Jan 2017
The Spiegeltent is always a destination for the eclectic, unusual and a bit risqué when it comes to Festival time, and that description would serve to describe Retro Futurismus as we...
|
Huff | Native Earth Performing Arts
Tue, 24 Jan 2017
Attempted suicide by asphyxiation, arson and sex abuse are part of the gamut run by performer and playwright Cliff Cardinal in the harrowing and darkly humourous Hu...
|
2 Ruby Knockers, 1 Jaded Dick | Racing Sloths Productions
Tue, 24 Jan 2017
Having seen Tim Morley’s spellbinding show, A Dirk Darrow Investigation, two years ago at The Fringe there was no way I was going to miss this on...
|
Air Play | Acrobuffos
Mon, 23 Jan 2017
If you’ve ever been captivated by a pile of leaves dancing and jostling in eddies of wind, you will understand the simple and poignant beauty of Air Pl...
|
The Wine Bluffs | Damian Callinan & Paul Calleja
Sun, 22 Jan 2017
As an admirer of Damien Callinan’s solo shows seen in Fringe World previously, I was somewhat concerned this show might descend into an overblown comic pastiche of wine connoisseurs getting further and further blotto and un...
|
For Love or Money | Ginger and Tonic
Sun, 22 Jan 2017
Fondly remembered in last year’s Fringe for their hilarious show Desperate and Dateless, 2017 heralds the return of the glamorous and superbly talented a capella quartet to the Fringe World Fe...
|
ACE’S Cabaret Launch Party
Sun, 22 Jan 2017
An ambitious programme of Fringe Festival will be held in the intimate, glamorous club-like venue Downstairs at the Ma...
|
Born Yesterday | Melbourne Theatre Company
Fri, 20 Jan 2017
The writing is witty, incisive and timeless, a gift for comedians and actors. It is also a comment on American values and democracy, and a call to the individual to stand up against co...
|
The Testament of Mary | Sydney Theatre Company
Thu, 19 Jan 2017
Stripped of symbol, pared of representation, we have the human Mary, mother not of a Messiah, but a flesh and blood boy, who attracted misfits and ma...
|
A Night at the Musicals | Strut & Fret
Thu, 19 Jan 2017
As a special treat for Midsumma, two of Britain’s fiercest drag queens have come all the way to Melbourne expressly to trash your favourite mu...
|
George's Marvellous Medicine | shake & stir theatre co
Wed, 18 Jan 2017
George’s Marvellous Medicine is a Roald Dahl classic. It is the timeless story of a young boy who, despite being told not to, gets up to mischief of the most magnificent ki...
|
You And Me And The Space Between | Terrapin Puppet Theatre
Wed, 18 Jan 2017
The Proud Circle is a self-contained island. So self-contained, that its inhabitants believe that it is the only island in the entire world. They are in for quite a shock when their island springs a le...
Latest Features
Juliette Burton
Adelaide | Tuesday, 24 January 2017
The UK's Juliette Burton is returning to Australia, and if you've seen any of her previous shows you'll know that this is good news for those with an appreciation of warm-hearted co...Read more
Mark Winmill
The King of Burlesque, when I chat to him, is enjoying some quiet time in country New South Wales. It’s been a busy ye
Hot Brown Honey
The Melbourne Arts Centre is about to be shaken up in the most sensational way when Hot Brown Honey opens this week.
Katrina Cornwall
Katrina Cornwall is the founder and Artistic Director of Riot Stage Youth Theatre Company whose latest work F. is abou
Yvonne Virsik
Yvonne Virsik is currently directing the third work in this year's Poppy Seed Theatre Festival, What's Yours is Mine b
Candace Miles
Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre) are recent Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) gra
Danny Delahunty
Blessed, opening on 8 November, is the first of four new works by independent artists as part of the second Poppy Seed
Latest News
STC announces new Artistic Director
Sydney Theatre Company today announced that it has appointed Kip Williams as Artistic Director commencing 3 November 2016.Read more
Applications Open for MTC's Women in Theatre Program
Melbourne Theatre Company is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its 2017 Women in Theatre Program.
The Ends
Supple Fox has teamed up with The Huxleys, Gabi Barton, and artist Shaun Gladwell to launch The Ends – a threeweek lon
STC and Global Creatures to produce musical of Muriel’s Wedding
Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO announced today that Global Creatures will join forces with Sydney Theatre Company
CAST calls on Federal government to reinstate Australia Council funds
The Confederation of Australian State Theatre Companies (CAST) calls on the Federal government to formally review its bu
Celebrating the Life of Roy David Page
Public ceremony to honour one of Australia’s most talented creative artists to be held in Brisbane.
World Circus Day 2016
In celebration of the seventh World Circus Day on Saturday 16 April, Circus Oz and the City of Melbourne have brought
Slideshows
- 0
- 1
- 2
Kooza | Cirque du Soleil
Titanic | StageArt
Festival of Live Art 2016
Anything Goes
Swan Lake | St Petersburg Ballet Theatre
Totem | Cirque du Soleil
Marzo | 2014 Melbourne Festival
7 | National Institute of Circus Arts
Showboat | The Production Company
Keep Everything | Chunky Move
Mojo | Sydney Theatre Company
Patyegarang | Bangarra Dance Theatre